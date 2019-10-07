Leather industry generates over $600m yearly – Onu

Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said on Monday the nation’s leather industry now generates between $600 to $800 million annually.

Onu disclosed this at the National Leather and Leather products policy implementation plan validation workshop held in Abuja.

In a statement, the minister said there is an urgent need to implement the National Leather and Leather Product Policy, in order to boost leather production in the country.

He said: “Leather has a global market size of about $20 billion traded annually and with lots of opportunities abound.”

He charged relevant stakeholders in the leather and leather products industry, to ensure all hands are on deck for the success of the policy.

The leather industry, according to Onu, is strategic in the development of Nigeria’s economy due to substantial export earnings, value and the enormous employment opportunities it offers.

Vanguard