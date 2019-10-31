Lawyer seeks ban on hawking on highways

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Yusuf Ahmed, has called for the enactment of a law that will ban hawking on highways.

Ahmed, who made the call in Ilorin on Wednesday said hawking on federal roads could be dangerous and risky.

He expressed the regret that hawking on highways had become a norm in Nigeria, saying many under-aged children were usually sent to the roadside to hawk wares.

“Nigeria roads are filled with young and old hawkers; even under-aged children will be running after speeding vehicles to sell their products.

“When you travel on Nigeria roads, you will see an eight-year-old boy or girl running after vehicles and travellers.

“It is not safe to hawk ‘pure water’, bread, groundnut and other things on the road because drivers can lose control of the wheel.

“It is high time the Federal Government intervened and enacted laws to stop hawking on highways,” he said.

The legal practitioner advised parents to stop sending their children on what he called suicide mission.

According to him, running after a moving vehicle on the road is dangerous and should not be encouraged.

“The Federal Government should do something very urgently to discourage hawking on highways. It is very important and absolutely necessary in order to prevent needless loss of lives,” he said.

