The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the Supreme Court’s verdict which upheld the President’s victory in the February 23 election.

The Senate President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, rejoiced with President Buhari and the APC for the validation of their victory in the presidential poll.

He said the apex court’s verdict has removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the last presidential election.

He said: “Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.

“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building.

The Senate President urged President Buhari and his government to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the President’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

