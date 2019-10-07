LAUTECH workers seek resolution of dispute between Oyo, Osun

Workers at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo, on Monday appealed to the Osun and Oyo governments to resolve their dispute in order to ensure the smooth running of the institution.

The Chairman of the Joint Health Staff Union (JOHESU) , Morenikeji Muyiwa, told newsmen in Osogbo that traditional rulers, public-spirited individuals and other stakeholders must intervene to resolve the dispute.

” The Osun government has been fair and committed to the joint ownership of LAUTECH and the need for stakeholders to avoid further fanning of embers of discord among the two owner- states is pertinent.

” We want a way forward for the smooth running of the institution so as to avoid the attendant implications of the crisis on the masses.

” It would be a good thing for both states to look for a peaceful means of resolving the lingering crisis which started in 2010, ” he said.

According to him, the Supreme Court judgement of Dec. 26, 2012 had declared that both Oyo and Osun must return to the status quo on the ownership of the institution.

Vanguard News Nigeria.