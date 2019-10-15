LAUTECH: Medical consultants charge Osun, Oyo govt to end crisis

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) of LAUTECH teaching hospital Osogbo has called on the governments of Oyo and Osun states to provide a legal framework capable of resolving persistent ownership crises depleting the standard of the institutions.

The group also expressed great concern over the effect of poor funding of the university and the teaching hospital in Osogbo by the two owner states on both students and patients, who are the end-users of the institutions.

A press statement issued by the President and Secretary of the group, Dr. Rasak Akindele and Dr. Adeniyi Fasanu respectively stated that the persistent crisis has affected the great achievements recorded by both the university and the teaching hospital in Osogbo.

It further expressed dissatisfaction over the blackmail and propaganda by various interest groups on the ownership crisis, calling on Governors Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde to take drastic steps in the matter, with a view to resolving the lingering crisis.

The statement reads, “LAUTECH, Ogbomosho and the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo have been centers of excellence in education and medical care in this country for many years and at some times in the

past, these institutions were adjudged to be the best state institutions in Nigeria. Unfortunately, the crisis that rocked the institution based on claims of ownership and other political interests has significantly brought down the glory of these institutions.

“We are aware of the Supreme Court judgment of 26th March 2012 maintaining the status quo; joint ownership and joint financing of the

University in Ogbomosho and the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo by Oyo and Osun State Governments that despite this judgment, the Osun State Government has been solely financing the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo since 2013. This may be because of gentleman agreement between the two-state governors then; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

“MDCAN, LTH, Osogbo is seriously dissatisfied with the various blackmailing and messy statements by various interest groups on ownership and finances of LAUTECH, Ogbomosho

and LTH, Osogbo, these struggles have devastating effects on the students and patients as the end-users of these facilities. We opine that ownership claims are legislative issues that needed to be handled as such and not a media war.

“The two owner states, Osun and Oyo, should come together to provide lasting legal solutions to these lingering problems”.

