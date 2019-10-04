LAUTECH crisis: unions are used against Osun govt -Oyetola’s aide

By Shina Abubakar

The Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State Governor, Ismael Omipidan On Friday accused members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, as well as its sister union, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso of being used to antagonise the state government.

Although, he did not mention those using the union against the state, but added that the state would resist every attempt to blackmail it.

Omipidan added that the unions had denied all the allegations it raised against the state when the governor met it recently.

Speaking on private radio programme in the state capital, he said the union is taking advantage of the governor’s civil and gentle nature, as well as the fact that he runs from controversy however little.

“I will advise the unions not to take it for granted. Last week Wednesday, we read in the paper that ASUU had singled out Osun state government for being responsible for the delay of their salaries. Thursday we held a meeting which had Olaniyan Olatunji and Adeniyi Adediran as representatives for ASUU and NASU and they both disowned the report in the newspapers vehemently.

The Vice Chancellor also came with a purpoted prepared communique and in it, there was nowhere it was said the state government was responsible for owing salaries. We put it to them that now that they are denying the story, go out there and issue a rejoinder”.

“Rather than do this, ASUU came up with a statement saying Osun is not aware that Oyo has been funding LAUTECH teaching hospital in Ogbomoso. How else can you conclude these groups are being mischievous and being used “.

Omipidan said that despite having seven of the eight faculties in the university in Oyo among other lopsidedness the osun has never failed in its responsibilities.

He said the University had gotten a grant of N3B from Tetfund and all the projects would be executed in Ogbomoso, saying inspite of all these the Osun state government has never complained.

According to him, Oyo state embarked on building another teaching hospital in Ogbomoso without the consent of the other owner state, saying such action means it has enough money to take care of such venture.

However, Joel Oyewande, who spoke on behalf of NASU denied being used by anyone, stressing that the two state governments, especially Osun, need to pay salaries owed the union members or tell the world if they do not have the means to do the right thing.

“Why is it that when it gets to the turn of Osun state government, they will be complaining? They only paid us in July while Oyo state paid all it dues from January to June”.

“They have started again. Do they want to kill us? Why are they politicising everything? If they don’t have money let them tell us. If they want to relinquish their joint ownership let them do it. Let them quit if they can no longer fund the University”.

“Also we have indigenes of Osun and other states in LAUTECH in Ogbomoso while the teaching hospital in Osun has only Osun Indigenes working there”, he added.