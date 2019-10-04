LASU Crisis: Concerned group seeks Sanwo-Olu, lawmakers’ intervention

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An academic non-profit organisation, under the umbrella of Sahara Education Development Initiative, SEDI, which comprise of staff of the institution has called for the immediate intervention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Lagos Assembly over perennial crisis in Lagos State University.

The organisation, during a protest to the Assembly Complex, Alausa, berated the long lasting crisis being experienced in the State University and therefore, called on Sanwo-Olu and the lawmakers, to intervene in the crisis between the management of the institution and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (LASU-ASUU).

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, a representative of the SEDI, Ismail Olawale expressed dismay over the work environment of the Staff in LASU.

He said; “We came back to work because of the promise of His Excellency and right now, the onslaught is almost unbearable. 30 of us have been listed for dismissal, five went last week, two are in Kirikiri Prison facing disciplinary panel.

“We do not know how long, as leaders of the workers, how we are going to be able to hold back the workers to the promise we made to His Excellency”

Ismail appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to salvage the Institution from the brink of graveyard peace as “People are losing faith in the Institution, he should come with speed to our aid.”

Sanai Agunbiade, the Majority Leader on behalf of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, commended the protesters on the civil approach in which they took to express their matters and assured that the matter would be looked into;

He said, “We need to appraise the situation together in the interest of Lagos State and in the interest of the community, so long as there is a problem in the School, Students cannot have cognitive resonance for their academics.”

Agunbiade stressed that the case of the crisis in LASPOTECH is not new to the Lagos lawmakers and stated that the Lagos State Assembly has addressed the issue in the past.

He implored the protesters to embrace peace in their various institutions as there is nothing the lawmakers could do if the warring parties are not ready to embrace peace.

Agunbiade further directed the protesters to drop a copy of their petition at the Speaker’s office and assured them that the House will provide a lasting solution to the crisis.

