LASPOTECH dismisses 5 staff for plagiarism and falsification

The Governing Council of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu, has dismissed five staff of the institution for various offences that contravene its conditions of service.

The Polytechnic Spokesman, Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, said on Tuesday in Lagos said that the governing council took the decision at its meeting on Sept. 20, 2019.

Kuye said of the affected five staff, were two lecturers and three non-teaching staff.

“The council after exhausting all the due processes as contained in the staff conditions of service dismissed five staff of the institution for offences ranging from plagiarism and falsification of students’ examination results.

“Also, fraudulently gaining employment without pre-requisite qualification, breach of confidentiality, assault and battery, among others,’’ he said in a statement.

According to him, the affected staff are Talabi Kareem, Adeniyi Olatunji, Mutiu Badmus, Anuoluwapo Olorunseun and Rashidat Abudu.

Kuye, however, noted that the affected staff had been duly communicated of the decision of the council.

Vanaguard, Nigeria News

