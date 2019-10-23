LAPO wins Microfinance bank of the year

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has been adjudged the “Microfinance Bank of the year” in the country. The award was presented to the bank during the 7th annual BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI) in Lagos. LAPO accounts for 24 per cent of total Microfinance credit in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the MD/CEO Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe said, “this is the 6th time we are winning this award. This is a clear indication that the innovative processes and products that we have been working hard for since inception is yielding positive results.”





Ehigiamusoe who was delighted by the recognition from The Bankers further said; “This award marks another milestone for LAPO Group and is a testament of the diligent execution of the bank’s strategic initiatives on customer service. It complements positive feedback from customers and is a recognition of our improving efficiencies, service quality and innovation.”

The BAFI awards is the most prestigious recognition event for outstanding performance in Nigeria’s Financial Services industry and several of its winners have gone to global acclaim by winning international awards.

The award cuts across banking, insurance, fintech, capital market, markets infrastructure and technology, investment management, pension funds, trustees, registrars, stockbroking and the liked.

BAFI winners are rigorously determined by an independent panel which benchmarks nominees against global peers.

VANGUARD