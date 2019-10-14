Breaking News
Landlord, 57, in court for allegedly defrauding tenant of N1.5m

57-year-old landlord, Jamiu Animashaun, was on Monday docked at a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding his female tenant of N1.5 million on the pretext of selling her a vehicle.

The defendant, who is facing a one-count charge of fraud, pleaded innocent of the offence.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in Jan. 2018 at No. 44 Association Avenue, Shangisha, Magodo, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant, a landlord, collected N1.5 million from his tenant, Madam Toyosi Oreoluwa, with the pretext of selling her his Acura MDX vehicle.

He added that the defendant had refused to hand over the vehicle to her and has not refunded the complainant’s money since 2018.

Agboko sad that the offence contravened Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulated 15 years imprisonment for fraud.

The Magistrate, Mr T. A. Anjorin-Ajose admitted Animashaun to N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 7 for mention.

