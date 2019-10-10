Lamborghini stolen in Switzerland spotted in Accra with Nigerian plate number

Luxury Rental Benelux, a car rental company based in Germany claims a Lamborghini car belonging to a friend has been stolen.

The car rental company posted on Instagram via its handle, luxuryrentalbenelux, that the car was rented in June in Zurich, Switzerland.

According to Luxury Rental Benelux, the exotic car which has been located in has a Nigerian number plate customised with the name, “Chosen 1”.

, luxuryrentalbenelux wrote on Instagram “This are pictures of the car seen in Accra, Ghana and the person has no embarrassment and put on the car “choosen1?

“Chosen one to steal car from my friend’s company ?? 10000 euro reward who can help show the car. Please, Dm with Information. How you steal car with Ghana passport and send to Ghana ?? Stupid criminal!!!

“The Zurich garagist Deniz Torun (30) is worried about his Lamborghini Huracan Spyder (610 hp). A tenant with a Ghanaian passport took the Boliden out of the country last week. There the traces are blurring.

“Torun leads its luxury car rental Luxuscar GmbH in Zurich-Schwamendingen. On Thursday morning, he handed the tenant the keys to the sports car, in front of the Hilton Airport Hotel in Opfikon ZH. Torun tells BLICK: “He was a guest in this hotel, so I trusted him, I did not worry about my Lambo. thief has removed GPS But when the customer was supposed to bring the car back on Tuesday, he does not show up. “He was simply scared of it, even upgraded the GPS. Now I can not even locate my Lambo, “says Torun. The last location that was registered was in Jestetten in Germany, directly on the Schaffhauser border. Meanwhile, the Lambo thief could be over”

The company promised a cash reward of €10,000 for anyone who has tips regarding the current location of the car and how it can be found.

“Please help my friend get back this car, it was rented in Zurich in June and stolen. It has been located in ghana Accra, there is a 10,000 Euro reward to tips for anyone that can show where we can find this car, we have one tip easte leagon near Trasaco valley. Please DM with info”

A local Media, Zurich local media, Blick, identified the owner of the car as Deniz Torun (30).

The specific model of the car is Lamborghini Huracan Spyder (610 hp). The original number plate for the stolen sports car is ZG-27482.

The newspaper reports that Torun said he reportedly rented the car to a young man with a Ghanaian passport in front of the Hilton Airport Hotel in Opfikon ZH, a municipality in Switzerland. Below is a picture of the passport shared on Instagram by Luxury Rental Benelux.

After the posts on the missing car went viral, the person in possession of the luxury car decided to contact the car renting company and call for negotiation.

Vanguard Nigeria News