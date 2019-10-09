Lalong swears in five Council Chairmen, Plateau PDP reacts

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has at last obeyed the ruling of the local government election appeal tribunal which declared Hon. Joshua Laven of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP winner of the October 10th 2018 council election in the state and swore him in as the chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council.

The Governor also swore-in four other people as Management Committee Chairmen of Jos North, Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government councils.

Lalong at the swearing in ceremony said the event was in fulfilment of his administration’s promise to reposition the Local Government system and ensure that the people experience good governance, pointing out that elections could not hold in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas at that time due to security challenges hence the setting up of Management Committee Chairmen to run the affairs of the Local Government areas.

“As for Langtang North Local Government, the elected Chairman could not be sworn in because of a subsisting court order. As a law abiding government, we could not have gone against a lawful order of the court to swear him in.”

He pointed out that with the discontinuation of the suit by the petitioner, we no longer have any constraint inhibiting us from swearing in the declared winner of the election by the local government election appeal tribunal.

He charged the appointed Chairmen as well as the elected ones to remember that they are to hold these offices in trust and to deliver good governance to the people of your Local Governments with the fear of God.

But Hon. Joshua Laven in his note of thanks on behalf of the others commended governor Lalong for proving that he is a lawyer and a governor that respect the rule of law saying he and his colleagues will work to ensure peace in their respective council area.

However, the leadership of the people’s Democratic party,(PDP) in a swift reaction through it publicity secretary John Akans said the action of the Governor to swear in the four Committed Chairmen is “not only illegal, but undemocratic and full blown dictatorship gearing towards disfranchising the people.”

