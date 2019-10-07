Lalong inaugurates cabinet, sets liquidity committee for financial prudence

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As part of his efforts to deepen transparency and ensure the prudent management of scarce resources, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has approved the setting up of a Liquidity Management Committee to ensure that budgetary provisions and approvals, efficient financial and adequate project financing are built into governance.

The Governor disclosed this on Monday in Jos during the swearing-in ceremony of 23 Commissioners he appointed, stressing, the step is consistent with best practices.

Speaking at the event, he said, “Today marks another very important day in the history of Plateau State as the team of Commissioners that will assist in delivering on our second term mandate is being inaugurated.

“Now that you have been sworn in and taken your oath of office as Commissioners, you have been legally equipped to discharge your duties in your respective Ministries. This mandate however goes with huge responsibilities of service delivery to our people within the ambit of the policy thrust of the second phase of the Rescue Mission.

“As Commissioners you are the highest Political Heads of your Ministry, Department and Agency as the case may be. Similarly, as Members of the State Executive Council, which is the highest policy formulation organ, you are expected to advice on technical or procedural matters towards informed decisions on developmental issues.

“As part of our efforts to deepen transparency and ensure the prudent management of scarce resources, I have approved the setting up of a Liquidity Management Committee. This will ensure that budgetary provisions and approvals, efficient financial management and adequate project financing are built into our governance system. This is consistent with the best practices in line with our strategic plan.

“We must live up to expectation and work together with the public to trace bad influence amongst our youths for possible rehabilitation through the different Ministries, Departments and Agencies. As you resume your duty, remember that everything you will be engaging in resolves around our three-point police thrust and the strategic plan document of the administration.”

The Governor, after inaugurating the appointees, assigned them portfolio with Mr. Dan Manjang being the State Commissioner for Information and Communication.

Vanguard