Lalong hails Buhari over victory at supreme court

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the validation of his election victory by the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Lalong in a statement issued yesterday in Jos and signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the news of the Supreme Court verdict did not come as a surprise because of the massive support the President received during the 2019 Presidential elections from Nigerians of diverse backgrounds.

He stressed, “The affirmation of the mandate clears the path for the President to settle down in taking Nigeria to the Next Level without any distractions,” and also congratulated the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Chairman and members of the All Progressives Congress as well as the entire nation.

The Governor assured the President of “the unflinching support and loyalty of the people of Plateau State as he continues to serve the Nation with integrity, dedication and uncommon patriotism.”

Vanguard