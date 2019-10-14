Lalong at Jos trade fair unveils plans to improve state revenue base

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has reiterated the determination of his administration to radically improve the revenue base of the State to meet up with demands of providing basic services to the citizens hence his engagement of a tax consulting firm to work with the State Board of Internal Revenue to achieve the set goal of improving revenue.

The Governor also stated that other steps aimed at boosting the commercial portfolio of the State include the process of rebuilding of the burnt Jos Main Market under a Public Private Partnership, PPP arrangement, as well as providing a befitting complex which will serve as a One-Stop-Shop for investors doing business in the State.

He made the declaration yesterday while declaring open the ongoing Jos Trade Fair with theme: “Trade Fairs: A Platform for Promoting Tourism Potentials on the Plateau” holding at the Polo Field in Jos.

Addressing the exhibitors and others at the Polo field, he stated, “It is a great pleasure for me to personally attend and address you on this historic occasion which is the opening of the 2019 Jos Trade Fair.

This event is dear to my heart and our Rescue Administration because of our desire to not only restore the glory of our beloved State, but also build an economy that will provide opportunities and support the entrepreneurial spirit of the Plateau man, woman and youth.

“Since assuming office in 2015, our Rescue Administration has continued to remove all obstacles that are inimical to economic growth such as insecurity, poor infrastructure, and stress of doing business among others. We have made a lot of progress in turning around the security situation, such that many investors are now eager to bring their money into Plateau State and are reaping huge benefits.

“Plateau State is a very viable investment hub in the Nigerian tourism industry. Our cool temperature, serene and enchanting beauty and other natural gifts are begging to be utilised. I invite both local and foreign investors to come and invest in holiday resorts, game reserves, hotels, picnic sites, entertainment, fashion and other opportunities that will meet global standard and improve tourism business.

“Our government is committed to supporting the Jos Trade Fair as it opens doors for our small and medium entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and products; having gone through various processes of training and coaching by the Plateau Small and Medium Enterprises Agency (PLASMIDA).”

Speaking further, he added, “We are determined to radically improve our revenue base to meet up with demands of providing basic services to our people. Accordingly, we have engaged a reputable tax consulting firm to work with our Board of Internal Revenue to achieve our goal. Other steps aimed at boosting the commercial portfolio of the State include the rebuilding of the burnt Jos Main Market under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, as well as providing a befitting complex which will serve as a One-Stop-Shop for investors doing business with us.

“Let me use this opportunity to say that the State Government is planning an Investment and Economic Summit within the year which will further deepen the implementation of the Five Year Development Plan recently adopted by the State Executive Council. I call on the peace loving people of Plateau State to demonstrate our usual high level of hospitality to our teeming visitors and participants and also patronize the trade fair to the end.

“As you settle down for business, I wish the organizers and participants at the Jos 2019 Trade Fair all the best. On this note I hereby declare the Jos 2019 Trade Fair Open to the glory of God and humanity as well the prosperity of Plateau State.”

Vanguard