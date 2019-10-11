Lagos to host first edition of ‘Ofada rice day’ festival

As part of the activities for 2019 World Food Day, leading indigenous restaurant and outdoor catering company, OfadaBoy in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Malta Guinness is set to host first Ofada Rice Festival on October 13 at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which is tagged to be the first of its kind in Nigeria and in the African landscape is set to lead the Ofada rice narrative and tell the story of our own brand of rice to the world.

African taste and mix will be displayed in the various elements for the day to depict real cultural representation. Participants are in to enjoy various recipes of Ofada rice and taste the ever golden source from Iperu, Shagamu, Lagos and Abeokuta. Also, African tungba and bata drum and other side attractions will be on hand to add colour to the event. While Lagos Ofada rice farmers will be on ground to educate and sell Lagos State branded Ofada rice at affordable prices.

In a statement issued by the organising committee, the convener, Oluwatobi Fletcher, disclosed that Ofada Rice Day Festival is a dream birthed over ten years ago and has come to life through various partnership and consultations. He added, that the real experience is to create that in-road for our brand of rice to play competitively in the global space and there can never be a better time than now to start the conversation.

Mr. Fletcher further noted that the Lagos State Government, Malta Guinness and other partners have played a major role in actualising the dream of leading the engagement mix to promote Ofada rice.

Various activities lined up for the event include food taste and feel of various sauce that comes with Ofada rice, live band, farmers market, luck dip for Dubai experience, Palm wine tree mix, documentary/panel session and host of other engagements.

