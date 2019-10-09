Lagos to discontinue tax evasion case filed against Okocha

Onozure Dania

A Lagos State Prosecutor, Mrs. Y. A. Pitan, on Wednesday told a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, that a former Super Eagles captain, Augustine Okocha, who was accused of tax evasion since 2017, has finally settled with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

She said the LIRS informed them that the defendant visited their office and reconciled his accounts.

Pitan, however, asked the court for an adjournment to enable her to file a notice of discontinuance of the charge preferred against Okocha.

Consequently, Justice Adedayo Akintoye withdrew the warrant of arrest earlier issued on the defendant.

She adjourned the further hearing on the matter till November 14, to enable prosecution file notice of discontinuance of the charge.

The prosecutor had on May 28, informed the court that the defendant visited the office of LIRS to reconcile his accounts but could not reach a common ground with the agency.

The Lagos State government had filed a three-count charge against Okocha on June 6, 2017, accusing him of failure to furnish return of income for tax purposes with the LIRS, and failure to pay income tax.

The offences contravene Section 56(a) and (b) of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law No. 8 of 2006 and Section 94 (1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (As Amended).

Vanguard