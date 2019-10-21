Lagos State Govt, re- arraigns two doctors over alleged attempted murder

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

Two Medical doctors, a husband, and wife were yesterday re-arraigned by the Lagos State government before a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere over the alleged attempted murder of a 17-year-old patient.

The defendants, Ejike and Grace Orji are facing a four-count charge bordering on attempted murder, causing grievous harm and negligent act causing harm, preferred against them by Lagos State. The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Lagos State Prosecuting Counsel, Mr. Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 26, 2018, at Excel Medical Centre in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sunmonu said that the defendants attempted to murder a 17-year-old boy, one Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi, by unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm to his left leg.

The prosecutor, the coupe caused grievous harm on the 17-year-old boy, by fixing a Plaster of Paris (POP) cast too tight on his leg without his consent nor that of his parents.

He said that the two doctors who were not orthopedic specialists, recklessly administered orthopedic medical treatment to the minor, from his upper thigh to his toes and deliberately refused to remove the said POP when requested to do so.

Sunmonu also said that the defendants deliberately removed the POP in a manner that put the life of the boy at risk.

He further stated that the defendants unlawfully inflicted a wound to the left leg of the complainant “when they lacerated his toes with a saw blade and concealed the act”.

According to him, the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under Sections 230, 245, 251 and 252 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr. Olasupo Sashore (SAN), urged the court to allow the defendants to enjoy the previous bail earlier granted them by the court.

The prosecutor however objected to the bail application, saying attempted murder was not included in the previous charge, “with the severity of the offence of attempted murder, I oppose the bail application”.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, in her ruling, said “the previous bail is to continue forthwith, the defendants should ensure they appear in court for their trial.

The Judge, however, adjourned the case until November 27 for trial.

The defendants were on May 28 arraigned before the court on a three-count charge, they pleaded not guilty and were granted N500,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

The couple were also first arraigned on August 31, 2018, in a Magistrates’ Court and were granted bail.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions issued legal advice that the case is transferred to the high court.

