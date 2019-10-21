Onozure Dania

Two medical doctors, a husband and wife, were on Monday re-arraigned by the Lagos State government before a Lagos High Court, sitting in Igbosere over the alleged attempted murder of a 17-year-old patient.

The defendants, Ejike and Grace Orji, are facing a four-count charge of attempted murder, causing of grievous harm and negligent act causing harm, preferred against them by Lagos State government.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the Lagos State prosecuting counsel, Mr Babatunde Sunmonu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 26, 2018, at Excel Medical Centre in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sunmonu said the defendants attempted to murder a 17-year-old boy, one Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi, by unlawfully causing grievous bodily harm to his left leg.

According to the prosecutor, the couple caused grievous harm on the boy, by fixing a Plaster of Paris (POP) on his leg without his consent nor that of his parents.

He said the two doctors who were not orthopaedic specialists, recklessly administered orthopaedic treatment on the boy, from his upper thigh to his toes and deliberately refused to remove the said POP when requested to do so.

Sunmonu also said the defendants deliberately removed the POP in a manner that put the life of the boy at risk.

He alleged that the defendants unlawfully inflicted a wound to the complainant’s left leg “when they lacerated his toes with a saw blade and concealed the act.”

He said the offence is contrary to Sections 230, 245, 251 and 252 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under same.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Olasupo Sashore (SAN), urged the court to allow the defendants to enjoy the previous bail granted them by the court.

Vanguard