Lagos Power Oil Walkhearton 4.0 holds

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lagosians came out en mass to take part in the kick-off of the fourth edition of Power Oil’s annual health awareness walk tagged “Power Oil WalkHeartOn” which started and terminated at the National Stadium, Surulere.

The annual heart health awareness walk is strategically designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and remind Nigerians of the benefits of a daily fitness routine. It is aimed at encouraging Nigerians to walk at least 30 minutes every day to keep fit and stay healthy.

Miss. Prerna Pathre, Brand Manager, Power Oil, said: “It is delightful to see the impressive level of turn out for the health walk. As early as 6:35 am, lots of participants had arrived at the venue to receive their kit (shirt, glucose, water, wrist band, face towel etc) in preparation to join the procession.

“This is a clear indication that the gospel of healthy living which the brand has been preaching is hitting the right spot in the minds of Nigerians, as it is beginning to sink into their subconsciousness not only to eat healthy to stay alive but also to keep active for a healthy heart.

“Confirming from our registration database both online and offline, 1,235 participants were recorded. However, considering the current situation, the headcounts clearly surpassed that figure. Right now, we are gearing up for Ibadan walk next Saturday at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty/ Ring road Ibadan and Port Harcourt (Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia for upper Saturday.”

The Lagos 5km WalkHeartOn started from the National Stadium towards Shitta Roundabout into Adeniran Ogunsanya Street to link up with Bode Thomas, then through the U-turn under Iponri bridge towards Alaka and finally back to the stadium.

Dr Kingsley Akinroye, Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation, speaking, said: “A minimum of 30 minutes daily walk is powerful enough to help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, maintain good body weight and it ultimately enhances mental alertness and general wellbeing. As simple as it sounds, the benefits of walking to human lives is unquantifiable as many lives have been lost as a result of a sedentary lifestyle.”