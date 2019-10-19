Lagos PDP chieftain, Tajudeen Agoro joins APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tajudeen Agoro, Friday, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, along with hundreds of his supporters.

Agoro, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency in the last general elections, is a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003 and the collation agent for the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje in 2015 and 2019 elections respectively.

Speaking during the defection of Agoro and his supporters at the Lagos APC Secretariat, Acme, Ikeja, the party’s state chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, who welcomed the defectors into his party fold, declared that with the defection, PDP was dead and buried in Lagos Mainland.

Balogun, also disclosed that top politicians in Lagos State who have defected from PDP to APC, including top musician, Abbas Akande Obesere; Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe and Chief Remi Adikwu, among others, would be formally welcomed to the party next month at a grand reception.

Balogun asserted that APC in the state and Nigeria in general, from onset, had been a blessing to Lagos and Nigeria, declaring that it was a platform destined to rule Lagos than any other.

He therefore, assured all the defectors that not only were they welcomed as the APC door was open, but that all the rights enjoyed by members would be accorded them, declaring that the party treated every member as equal.

Speaking earlier, Agoro, expressed his strong belief in Lagos dream, saying he was in politics to better the lot of his people, nothing that he believe that his dream would be better realised in APC and that was why he opted for the party ahead 2023 poll.

He also applauded the efforts of former Lagos State governor and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a leader with mission and vision.

While condemning the approach of PDP to politics, Agoro said: “The way the PDP is going about it in Lagos, there is no way you can add value to people in Lagos, I have been in it, I have seen it all. I need to move forward because I want to be part of adding value to Lagos State.”

Also speaking at the event, Lagos APC Vice Chairman (Central), Hakeem Bamgbala, said Agoro and the team he led in Mainland remained a very strong factor to reckon with.

He said that “with the coming of this group, we are 100 per cent in control of Lagos Mainland votes. There is no group as strong as Tajudeen’s group. He understands the work.”

