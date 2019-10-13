Breaking News
Lagos indigent youths get ICT certification

By Ajayi Olayinka

… As organization take project to other States

50 youths from different slums in Lagos has been transformed after going through a 12 months training program in Info Tech related field.

The Program targeted at young people with underprivileged background was organized by EkoBits ICT Trust Foundation in partnership Poise Nigeria.

Speaking during their graduation, the Project Leader, Innih Ikhide, said: “The impact of the projects is growing beyond imagination. Many jobs have been created; we are also working with many state governments to set up similar project in their state using the Edo State model as a reference platform.

“Since our commencement in Nigeria, we have trained over 290 students from different communities in Lagos and Edo State. We empowered them through training in Graphics design, Web design and development, Photography and Video Editing.

“Our goal is to give youths an opportunity by training and empowering them to realize their full potentials in their careers which are in alignment with our company’s mission”.

He (Ikhide) advised graduates to seek for internship positions to understand how things work in their field of learning.

