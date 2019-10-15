Lagos impounds 134 motorcycles over traffic rules

By Bose Adelaja

For violating traffic rules, a total number of 134 motorcycles have been impounded by the Operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Agency (Taskforce).

The exercise was carried out on Monday, on restricted routes along CMS, Marina, Apongbon and Yaba just as the operatives also impounded a branded commercial motorcycle known as ORide and arrested its rider for driving against traffic.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi said the erring persons have since been paraded for flouting traffic regulations and riding along restricted routes.

He stated that the agency was compelled to embark on the clampdown of motorcycles due to the enormous complaints that reached him about the illegal activities of the motorcyclists and the rate at which they ride carelessly, thereby putting lives of motorists and pedestrians in danger.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed that the clampdown would stretch down to all axis of Victoria Island, Ajah, Lekki to put a check to the illegal operations and plying of restricted routes on that axis.

He further said the routes being plied are restricted in accordance with the Lagos Traffic Laws which states that every motorcycle operator must wear crash helmets, be above 18 years, not ride on kerb/median/road setbacks, avoid restricted routes, not carry more than one passenger/pregnant woman/Adult with baby/Child below 12 years, not install any musical gadgets, must wear an apron, not operate beyond 10pm, operate with a rider’s permit and have their motorcycle registered with Government.

He harped on the recklessness of the ORide motorcyclists who are gradually becoming a problem on our roads by driving against traffic, riding on fly over and not minding the casualties that might occur. He admonished them to adhere to the Lagos traffic rules in the course of their activities.

He expressed the readiness of the agency to ensure that the Lagos Traffic Regulations are adhered to in all areas of the state by all commercial motorcycle operators and ensure that the safety of pedestrians are not jettisoned by defiant riders.

Vanguard