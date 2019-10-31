Breaking News
Lagos govt. pays N1.18bn to 279 retirees

The Lagos State Government says it has disbursed the sum of N1.181 billion accrued pension rights to retirees.

The Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs Folashade Onanuga, made this known at the 68th Retirement Benefit Bond Certificate presentation ceremony in Alausa, Ikeja.

Onanuga said in a statement on Wednesday that the money was paid into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSA) of another batch of 279 retirees of its civil service.

She said that the present administration was committed to the regular payment of retirees’ benefits to ensure that beneficiaries do not undergo financial pressure after meritorious service to their state.

Onanuga said that the government was interested in the well being of retirees even in old age.

She said that the issue of backlog payments was being addressed, as additional funds would soon be released in tranches for further payments.

