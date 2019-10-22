Lagos govt. charges women on implementation of state’s agenda

The Lagos State government has called on women in the state to ensure successful implementation of its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the call on Tuesday during the 19th National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that T.H.E.M.E.S is the developmental agenda of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the state.

T.H.E.M.E.S stands for T-Traffic Management and Transportation; H – Health and Environment; E – Education and Technology; M – Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; E – Entertainment and Tourism and S – Security and Governance.

According to the governor, as primary managers of the domestic front and its resources, the choices and decisions made by women will go a long way in advancing the ideas and ideals associated with the Lagos of the future.

He said that in accordance with the ‘Health and Environment’ agenda, women had a lot of role to play in sorting wastes from home.

According to him, it is gladdening that the Lagos Officials’ spouses have taken the initiative to focus the discussion of this conference around the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

”The success of the implementation of this agenda will depend on you, and on the level of support that you extend to the vision.

”We all know the challenges that Lagos faces in terms of dealing with the waste it generates, and we also know the implications of this in terms of everything from city aesthetics, flooding to healthcare.

”To this end, our administration, through the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), is introducing an innovative solution that prioritises the sorting of waste at the point of generation, which, in most cases, is the home.

”Proper waste sorting in our homes goes a long way towards reducing the burdens that accumulate on the municipal waste management system down the line.

”Our drive to encourage the re-use and recycling of materials is a campaign that needs to be driven right from the home front. We must enlist our children from their early lives.

”It is, of course, not a task for women alone; even as we highlight the roles of women, it is very important to make it clear that men have equally important roles to play in helping to drive the campaign,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said that Nigeria’s culture must place more value on learning.

According to Abiodun, women are critical partners in nation building and development, as well as problem’s solvers, hence the need for them to engage in learning and relearning. (NAN)

