Lagos fashion fair: Entrepreneurs charged to embrace networking

By Providence Emmanuel

Entrepreneurs in the fashion industry have been charged to embrace networking to enhance the growth of the economy.

The charge was made at the 2019 Lagos Fashion fair by former President of Nigerian Association of Chambers, Commerce and Industry NACCIMA, Iyalode Lawson; Cote D’Iviore Ambassador to Nigeria Mrs Toure Maman; President of Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria FADAN, Mrs. Funmi Ajila-Ladipo; Managing Director, Atlantic Exhibitions/organizer of this year’s Fashion Fair, Mr. Ayodeji Olugbade in Lagos.

Lawson said that the 2019 fair was geared towards networking both between the host and visiting countries, while calling on Nigerian designers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity of participating so as to get better experience from experts from other countries.

“Networking is the bedrock of any growing economy and must not be taken for granted. Knowledge is power; whatever we are doing we must learn more. This is one of the ways we can improve the economy of our dear country,’’ she said.

Also speaking, Maman also said interaction is imperative among people, especially in the West African sub-region, adding that aside business promotion, it is also good for neighbourliness.

She observed the high number of women participation in the fair, saying that its suggests that there are more women in the sector.

On her part, President of Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria FADAN, Mrs. Funmi Ajila-Ladipo advised Nigerians to help in promoting locally made goods through their patronage, stating: “Nigerian designers and entrepreneurs are very creative if given the necessary support.

“If we can wear and showcase our locally made products, people across the world will be lured to patronize us. We want government to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive especially in the provisions of the basic amenities including power among others,’’she said.

However, Olugbade said that the fair was aimed at creating an enabling platform where creative Nigerian designers and fashion entrepreneurs connect with international designers.

Vanguard