Lagos court remands vigilante in prison over manslaughter

By Onozure Dania

Justice Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere Wednesday remanded a vigilante, Ibrahim Lawal, accused of killing one Abdullahi Adedeji by shooting him with a gun.

The defendant, Lawal, was arraigned and he pleaded not guilty to a count charge of manslaughter preferred against him by Lagos State.

Earlier the Lagos state prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule, had told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on November 2, 2014, at 8.30 p.m, at Itire Road, Ajegunle, Lagos.

He said that the defendant killed the deceased by shooting him, claiming he shot on the air.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 227 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Ambali Alimi, however, urged the court to grant bail to the defendant.

He said that the defendant had been in detention since November 2014, adding that the defendant has credible sureties and would not interfere with the case if granted bail.

Alimi also stated that the defendant submitted as an exhibit in his bail application, a form he filled as a vigilante in Lagos State to show he would not jump bail.

However, the prosecutor, opposed the bail application, adding that the offence the defendant was charged with “is capital in nature”.

Sule urged the court not to grant bail to the defendant.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye after listening to both parties, said to grant or refuse bail was at the discretion of the court.

“Manslaughter is a serious offence.

“I will not grant bail to the defendant but will instruct the prosecution to expedite prosecution of this case, I so hold,” Akintoye said.

She, however, remanded the defendant in prison and adjourned the case until November 14 for trial.