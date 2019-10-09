Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the Office of the Auditor-General for Local Governments, will on Thursday embark on a state-wide project inspection exercise in all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General for Local Governments, Mrs. Adesumbo Abolarin, said the exercise would commence Thursday and end on October 25 with specific attention paid to completed and ongoing projects executed by the LGAs and LCDA between January and December 2018.

She said: “In order to ensure a hitch-free exercise, professionally qualified and knowledgeable engineers in diverse fields from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Ministry of Transportation, New Towns Development Authority and Lagos State Development Property Corporation have been co-opted to strengthen the audit team with requisite technical competence.”

Abolarin said the audit report would provide effective parameters for assessing the performance of local government administrators, saying “reports of past editions were widely accepted and therefore the report of this edition will not depart from laid down standards to achieve the goal of the exercise.”

While reminding the councils that the outcome of the inspection exercise would be published and circulated widely,

Abolarin urged personnel to cooperate with the inspection teams towards the timely completion of the assignment.

Vanguard