Breaking News
Translate

Lagos commences audit of projects in 57 councils

On 6:28 pmIn Newsby

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the Office of the Auditor-General for Local Governments, will on Thursday embark on a state-wide project inspection exercise in all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General for Local Governments, Mrs. Adesumbo Abolarin, said the exercise would commence Thursday and end on October 25 with specific attention paid to completed and ongoing projects executed by the LGAs and LCDA between January and December 2018.

She said: “In order to ensure a hitch-free exercise, professionally qualified and knowledgeable engineers in diverse fields from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Ministry of Transportation, New Towns Development Authority and Lagos State Development Property Corporation have been co-opted to strengthen the audit team with requisite technical competence.”

Abolarin said the audit report would provide effective parameters for assessing the performance of local government administrators, saying “reports of past editions were widely accepted and therefore the report of this edition will not depart from laid down standards to achieve the goal of the exercise.”

While reminding the councils that the outcome of the inspection exercise would be published and circulated widely,

Abolarin urged personnel to cooperate with the inspection teams towards the timely completion of the assignment.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.