Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hiring

Founded in 1888, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the Premier Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria. It was incorporated in 1950 as a non-profit making organization, Limited by Guarantee under the Companies Act of 1948. The primary objective of the Chamber is to promote, support or oppose legislative or other measures affecting trade, industry, commerce and agriculture as well as representing the opinion of the business community on the above matters in particular, and the economy as a whole

Job role: Finance Manager

Seniority level: Associate

Industry: International Trade Development, Non-Profit organization management, and Research

Job function: Accounts/Auditing, Finance, Strategy and Planning

Job type: Full-time

Responsibilities

Ensure proper management of treasury to avoid liquidity crsh and provide regular financial reporting.

Provide Budget variance analysis and final accounts for relevant committees.

Ensure that all external audit matters are resolved promptly.

Ensure accurate mandate on all LCCI bank and supervise all tax matters for compliance.

Manage investment for minimal risk with optimal returns.

Prepare working papers for relevant Chamber’s committees/ Boards

Manage accounting and ERP requirements

Qualifications

A chartered accountant (ACCA or ACA)

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second class upper division or higher in Accounting

Sound in the use of Accounting Softwares

5 years of relevant experience

Fluency in Microsoft Office suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)

Detail-oriented and analytical

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1477895093/