Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hiring

Founded in 1888, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the Premier Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria. It was incorporated in 1950 as a non-profit making organization, Limited by Guarantee under the Companies Act of 1948. The primary objective of the Chamber is to promote, support or oppose legislative or other measures affecting trade, industry, commerce and agriculture as well as representing the opinion of the business community on the above matters in particular, and the economy as a whole
Job role: Finance Manager
Seniority level: Associate
Industry: International Trade Development, Non-Profit organization management, and Research
Job function: Accounts/Auditing, Finance, Strategy and Planning
Job type: Full-time
Responsibilities
- Ensure proper management of treasury to avoid liquidity crsh and provide regular financial reporting.
- Provide Budget variance analysis and final accounts for relevant committees.
- Ensure that all external audit matters are resolved promptly.
- Ensure accurate mandate on all LCCI bank and supervise all tax matters for compliance.
- Manage investment for minimal risk with optimal returns.
- Prepare working papers for relevant Chamber’s committees/ Boards
- Manage accounting and ERP requirements
Qualifications
- A chartered accountant (ACCA or ACA)
- Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of second class upper division or higher in Accounting
- Sound in the use of Accounting Softwares
- 5 years of relevant experience
- Fluency in Microsoft Office suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)
- Detail-oriented and analytical
To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1477895093/