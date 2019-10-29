Lagos Assembly passes audit law

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State House of Assembly, Monday, passed a bill to amend the Lagos State Audit Law to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

The bill was passed into Law at the Plenary, when members considered the third reading on the floor.

The amendment bill which has 16 sections include an amendment to the composition of the commission which states that the commission shall comprise of a Chairman and four other members appointed by the Governor subject to the confirmation of the House.

Section 4 of the Principal Law amended which was redrafted to read tenure of office, “A Member of the Commission shall hold office for a term of five years and may be re-appointed for another term of five years only, subject to the reconfirmation of the House.”

According to Section 9, powers and functions of the commission which gives the commission power to appoint persons based on their technical knowledge to hold or act in offices as may constitute the directorates and units of the commission.

The powers and functions of the commission shall include; “The Commission shall have overall responsibility on Audit Personnel Management in the State Public Service”.

Also, “The Commission shall appoint persons based on their technical knowledge to hold or act in offices as may constitute the Directorates and Units of the Commission”.

And “The Commission may fill a vacancy in the office by notifying the appropriate Commission concerned and cause such vacancy to be filled by way of secondment or transfer”.

The Section also gives powers to the commission to formulate and implement guidelines on audit procedures.

“It advises the state government on policy issues relating to audit matters.” It further gives power to the Commission to deploying Internal Auditors to manage the Internal Audit Department, Divisions and Units in Ministries and Extra-Ministerial agencies.

Another aspect of the amended Law is a new responsibility for the Auditor-General of the State, which states that “The Auditor-General of the State shall be the Auditor of all the account of the Government.”

The Speaker has thereafter, directed the Clerk, Mr Azeez Sanni, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

