Lagos AG prosecutes 37 traffic offenders, says zero tolerance for violations

Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the Lagos State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice on Tuesday personally handled the prosecution of 37 individuals for various traffic violations.

The cases of the alleged traffic offenders came up at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court, in Oshodi.

Eighteen of the alleged traffic violators were prosecuted for driving against traffic (one way), 12 for driving on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor, while the seven others were motorcycle riders.

The offences violate Sections 66(b) 67(8) and 68 of the Transport Sector Law of Lagos State 2018.

Onigbanjo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was personally prosecuting the offenders to underscore the fact that the Lagos State Government (LASG) would no longer tolerate traffic violations in the state.

“Law-abiding citizens of Lagos are entitled to enjoy the use of the roads without any form of assault or obstruction.

“So far as they continue to break the road traffic regulations, we will continue to prosecute them.

“We are happy today that many convictions were handed down, vehicles have been forfeited, fines have been handed out and we will continue to do that until sanity is restored to the roads,” he said.

NAN reports that during proceedings, the Magistrate of the Mobile Court, Mrs Omobola Salau, handed out various sentences to the traffic offenders.

Some offenders were ordered to forfeit their vehicles to the LASG while fines ranging from N15,000 to N20,000 were handed out to some other violators.

Other offenders were also ordered to serve community service ranging from 25 hours to 100 hours.

During proceedings, Salau told the AG that there were no databases for traffic offenders in the state, and the government needed to look into it.

“There are no databases for traffic offenders in Lagos State to ensure effective adjudication of these cases.

“We will appreciate if the Government of Lagos State looks into this problem,” she said.

