Lagabadoze Parliament: Otuaro lauded over credible polls

I'll run enviable parliament–Otuisi, New Speaker

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Mr Kingsley Otuaro has been commended by observers and Louis Otuisi, who emerged Speaker, for conducting credible polls into leadership of “Lagabadoze Parliament,” a popular Christians group in Warri.

Speaking during during the swearing in of the new executive council of Lagabadoze Parliament, after the election,which took place in his Warri residence, Otuaro, who is life President of of the parliament, said: “Every member of the Lagabadoze Parliament was a winner in Christ,”

According to the Pioneer Speaker and Chairman, Independent Lagabadoze Electoral Commission, ILEC, in the just-concluded elections, Pastor Francis Ibhadon, “the name, Lagabadoze Parliament, is a language of the spirit, which means God is faithful. The Lagabadoze Parliament was founded since April 22, 2014 and committed to regular and fervent prayers to God Almighty for the growth of the nation, resolution of individual and collective concerns and for spreading charity to the needy.”

Hhigh point of the ceremony was the conferment of awards onformer Executive Council of the parliament, which had Testimony Khaky as Deputy Speaker (Secretary of ILEC); Great Sanomi as Chief Whip and Otuaro

In his inaugural speech, the new speaker, Otuisi said: “I thank members of the Lagabadoze Parliament for choosing me to lead as Speaker. It is a call to serve. I’ll always stand by the truth; your vote is a trust that will not be wasted. I’ll run an enviable Parliament. I thank His Excellency, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, for giving Parliamentarians free hand to choose their leaders. I’m a product of that choice. I’ll consult and be loyal to advice that will genuinely move us forward as we should be together in pushing this vision to a higher level.”

Otuisi got 19 votes against Pastor Abraham Oporoza who got 10 votes, to secure the top position of Speaker while Emeka Osuji won the Deputy Speakership with 19 votes over Emmanuel Ekpon’s 10 votes.

Buna Doubra also polled 19 votes to win Austin-Fortizo Onojaife as Chief Whip of Parliament while the Clerk of the Parliament was secured by Alaowei Cleric with 15 votes over Tsola Ikoro who got 14 votes.

A group of special observers led by Hon. Arex Akemotubo, Senior Special Assistant (Political) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noted: “This is a transparent, credible, free, fair and well-organized election that is a model. It’s an experience I’ll continue to share to the world.”

