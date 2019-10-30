Labour threatens shutdown if states break agreement

Tasks states to open their books to the public on revenue

Says states’ revenue will determine consequential adjustment

By Kenneth Ehigiator, Group News Editor

LAGOS — Labour unions in the country have drawn the battle line with state governors over the new minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in April, with the former threatening to shut down the nation should the latter fail to act accordingly.

Organised labour also said it would not accept any breach of the consequential adjustment agreement, which details how the minimum wage of N30,000 will be implemented across various salary scales.

The reaction of labour was elicited by Monday’s declaration of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, NGF, that the Federal Government cannot dictate to governors on issues relating to payment of the new minimum wage.

“I am sure you know the FEC does not determine what happens in the states, the states have their own state executive councils and that is the highest decision-making body at the state level.

“The forum (NGF) as the representative body of the states, followed what happened in the negotiations that transpired. As far as we are concerned, the best that the forum can do is stick to what has been agreed with states.

“States were part of the tripartite negotiation and agreed to N30,000 minimum wage. But states also know there will be consequential adjustments. That would be determined by what happened on a state-by-state basis because there are different numbers of workers at the state level, there are different issues at the state level.

“Every state has its own trade unions, with a negotiating committee and they would undertake this discussion with their state government. That is simply what we have said,’’ chairman of the NGF and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, had said at the end of a meeting of governors that lasted more than five hours in Abuja.

‘Govs must open up on states’ accounts’

Reacting to this yesterday, leader of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Simon Anchaver, said the new minimum wage is a law that had been signed by the President, and that the revenue of state governments would determine the consequential adjustment on the new minimum wage it would accept.

He also said labour will insist governors open the books of their states to the public to ascertain if they could pay not just the new minimum wage but also the consequential adjustment.

Anchaver said the revenue of a state would be the main factor on the rate of consequential adjustment it agrees with such a state.

“Since it is a law, the state governments must pay. First and foremost, they should declare how much they are collecting from their respective state revenue, then we will know if it is commensurable to pay minimum wage.

“Once they (state governments) disclose their revenue, they can negotiate and that should be supervised by the national officers so that we can avoid situations where some labour leaders will be in the hands of the state government,” he said.

According to him, a meeting of National Joint Council 1,2,3 would hold on November 5 and “we will address the joint councils at the various states; we will give them templates that will guide them on the implementation.

“We are ready for shut down if any (part) of the agreement is breached,” he warned.

Anchaver’s position was re-echoed by the General Secretary of Nigerian Labour Congress, Emma Ugboaja, who had said no state can discard the fact that a minimum wage of N30,000 would be at the centre of every negotiation.

“Everybody will negotiate differently based on the state (of the) economy but what is sacrosanct is the minimum wage of N30,000 and how that will be adjusted across the board is the function of collective bargaining between the workforce and government,” he said.

Though President Buhari signed the new minimum wage bill into law on April 18, its implementation had been stalled over salary adjustments and disagreement between the labour unions and government representatives.

The problem revolved around the issue of relativity and consequential adjustments of salaries for various categories of workers.

Government argued that the minimum wage was for junior-level workers (levels 1 to 7) and that salary increase for other categories of worker would have to be negotiated.

On May 14, the Federal Government inaugurated the relativity and consequential adjustment committee, which set up a technical sub-committee to work out a template for the adjustment of salaries of public service employees in line with the minimum wage law.

The controversy was resolved between both parties on October 18, following which FEC approved the implementation, and directed that payment should take effect from April 18 and arrears cleared by December 31.

The agreement over consequential adjustments averted a strike that labour had threatened to call should government further delay take-off of the new minimum wage.

Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, who announced details of the agreement, had explained: “For COMESS wage structure, Grade level 7 gets 23 per cent, Salary grade level 8 gets 20 per cent, Salary grade level 9 gets 19 per cent, Salary grade level 10-14 gets 16 per cent while Salary grade level 15-17 gets 14 per cent, “ he said.

“For those on the second category of wages structure, CONHES, CONRRISE, CONTISS etc, Level 7 gets 22.2 per cent, Level 8-14 gets 16 per cent, Level 15-17 gets 10.5 per cent.’

But president of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who said both parties participated in the process and made input., stated: “We want our workers to be committed and productivity increased. The guideline will be transmitted to all state councils and they will work in harmony as well as TUC and NLC will work together.’’

