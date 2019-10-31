Labour plans siege to telecom sector over unfair practices

Lists ZTE, Huawei, Spectranet, Direct on Data, first targets

THERE are strong indications that Organized Labour will take his fight against perceived indecent employment and other forms of unfair labour practices to the nation’s telecommunications sector following reported increasing casualisation of workers, and apathy to unionism among others.

President of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Joe Ajaero, gave the hint while addressing guests and delegates at the maiden Delegates conference of members of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PTECSSAN.

According to him “Let us at the end of this conference give a strong notice to all those operating in the telecommunication industry that they must allow unionism as enshrined in the nation’s constitution. We are aware of ZTE Nigeria, ATC Nigeria, Huawei, Direct on Data Limited, Spectranet, Panomobile, ISON BPO, HIS and so on, are anti-union. We are coming after them. Give us a date for us to clampdown on ZTE Nigeria. We want to know who owns ZTE Nigeria. People should send message to ZTE that as President of ULC, we are telling them to wait for us. We are coming to ask for the unionisation of our members. We are coming to put a stop to the enslavement of Nigerians that are working with them. If it means shutting down all ULC affiliates in a nationwide action, from NUPENG, Electricity, the pilots and others, we are going to do it for others to learn.

“The issue of the expatriate quota is also a major challenge that has been bedeviling the sector. Few days ago, we took it up with the Minister of Labour and he has given us strong words including the resolution of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, on this. So, we need to monitor this and follow it up in all the sectors to ensure that the issue of expatriate quota is not abused in this country. It should be Nigerians jobs for Nigerians. The issue of outsourcing, all the outsourcing companies and Labour suppliers must be unionised.

Working conditions

“The conditions that workers must enjoy are that employers must deduct and remit pensions, make provision for healthcare in all and so on. If you are “A” and “B” outsourcing company, it is our duty to come and demand for wage review. If the wage review is higher than what the principal company is paying, you have to bear it. You must pay pension for Nigerian workers; you must take of their health. Above all, we will ensure that outsourcing will no longer be attractive or be use to enslave in Nigerians in Telecom sector.

Expatriate quota abuse

Meantime, in a communiqué at the end of the conference, PTECSSAN decried increasing casualisation of workers in the sector and urged officials of the Labour and Employment ministry to address the menace squarely.

The communiqué read in part “We urge the Federal Government to double up its efforts towards tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country because, apart from loss of lives, the damages it causes to the infrastructure especially telecommunications and communications facilities is having its toll on the economy of the nation. We call on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and his counterpart in the communication ministry to see to the full implementation of the executive order signed by Mr. President on the abuse of expatriates quota and localisation of work in the sector.

“We shall be working with both Ministers to ensure sanity is brought back to communication industry where there should be decent work for the workers. Incessant sacking of workers and casualization of work under any guise must be halted. Workers in communications sector should not be wary about our resolves and efforts towards protecting their interests at their places of work. The workers in the private telecommunications and communications sector should feel free to exercise their fundamental human rights of Freedom of Association as guaranteed in Section 40 of Nigeria’s constitution and relevant sections of the Trade Unions Act and ILO Conventions by joining the fold of Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.”

