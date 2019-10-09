KOWA party calls for passage of sexual harassment bill

KOWA party has called for quick passage of the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill in order to end the scourge of ‘Sex-for-Marks’ in Nigeria tertiary institutions.

Ms Adebanke Ilori, Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ilori said that the bill would re-affirm the right of every Nigerian student irrespective of their gender to thrive without fear or threat.

She also condemned the prevalence of sexual harassment and victimisation of female students in both Nigeria and other West African educational institutions.

“The party acknowledges that sexual abuse is an institutionalised challenge facing girls and women in all spectra of national engagement.

“We, therefore, call on the government and other key stakeholders in the education sector to commit to curbing this menace.

“We want all arms of government to revisit and support the passage and implementation of the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill,” she said.

Ilori urged that the government should make efforts to revisit the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill and also domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in all states of the federation.

According to her, KOWA party is committed to promoting the principles of social welfarism and equality for every Nigerian.

She, however, pointed out the need to strengthen the quality of the country’s politics and leadership for an equitable society.

Vanguard Nigeria News