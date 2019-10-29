Kogi West Senatorial re-run election: victory assured for CAP, says Senatorial candidate

By Adeola Badru

A senatorial candidate on the platform of Change Advocacy Party, CAP, Hon. Aina Olasunkanmi has predicted victory for his party in the re-run of the cancelled Kogi West Senatorial election slated for November 16, 2019.

Olasunkanmi, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Ibadan, pledged adequate representation of the people of Kogi West Senatorial District at the senate and proper delivering of dividends of democracy if elected as the next senator of the district.

He disclosed that his intention was to pursue only the wishes of the people and put smiles on their faces if he emerged in the re-run senatorial election of November 16.

Hon Olasunkanmi reiterated that: “My interest is to help humanity more at the Senate and I want to assure everyone of the dividends of democracy. I will not disappoint your trust in me.”

He, however, pleaded with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC officials and all security agencies that would be involved in the election to give every candidate level playing ground and appeal to the electorate to shun violence before, during and after the re-run election.

It would be recalled that the cancellation of the election by the tribunal and being upheld by the Appeal Court was as a result of the petition brought by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Smart Adeyemi against the declared winner in person of Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, due to mutilation of result sheets, over-voting and discrepancies in the dates on the results sheets.

