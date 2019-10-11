Kogi West: Reelection may take place November 16 – INEC

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said the reelection ordered by the appeal court for Kogi West senatorial district may take place on November 16, same day with the governorship election.

INEC national commissioner in charge of Kogi, Niger and Kwara, Muhammed Haruna dropped the hint on Friday in Lokoja at a workshop organised for journalists by the International Foundation for Electoral System.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday had quashed the victory of Senator Dino Melaye as senator for Kogi West.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Justice Yahaya Dantijo in a unanimous decision affirmed the judgment of the tribunal who had nullified Melaye’s victory and order for reelection.

Justice Dantijo in his ruling affirmed the tribunal’s verdict, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return given to Senator Dino Melaye and conduct a fresh election within the time frame of the law.

Speaking on the issue, Mr Haruna said the electoral umpire will take into consideration the 90 days stipulated by the law, said their position will be made now quickly.

He however said, “Since the 90 days for reelection falls within the November 16 earlier slated for guber election in the state, the electoral commission may fixed the Kogi west reelection same day.”

