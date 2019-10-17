Kogi Speaker emerges Most Outstanding State Speaker in Nigeria

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew has bagged the Democracy Heroes Award as 2019 Most Outstanding State Speaker in Nigeria.

The award dinner which was held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Wednesday was well attended by dignitaries across all walks of life, recipients, their families, and well-wishers to celebrate the awardees.

Speaking at the event, the organiser of the annual program, King Fajag said that the initiative was put together seven years ago to recognize and celebrate individuals, corporate organisations and government agencies to promote the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.

He said since the country is desirous of democracy as the form of government in Nigeria, it is imperative for organisations as theirs, to partner and supports the process in honouring persons who have contributed to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and distinguished themselves.

He said the organization has been in the business since 2012, noting that this is the 7th edition.

He stressed further that the awards are base on merit, noting that the organisation went around the country to garner first-hand information about the activities of the recipients.

According to him, the Democracy Heroes Award has become a household name in Nigeria, calling on those in positions of authority to continue to administer the resources of the country in a prudent manner.

Wife of the Speaker, Mrs. Esther Kolawole who received the award on behalf of his husband commended the organisers for the honour bestowed on her husband and the Kogi State House of Assembly.

According to her, the award will spur her husband to do more in the area of making good laws that will promote good governance and a healthy relationship between the legislative arm and other arms of government in the state.

The Speaker dedicated the award to God who made it possible for him to be alive up till the present time, Governor Yahaya Bello, members of the 7th Assembly and the people of Kabba/Bunu Constituency.

He eulogized the organizers for the honour done him, promising to continue to contribute his quota to the overall development of not only the state but the entire country.

He said; ‘The award is a call to service, I will redouble my efforts for the service of humanity”.

vanguard