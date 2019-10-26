….calls for immediate reinstatement of ‘impeached’ Deputy Governor, Achuba

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives caucus of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has asked the National Assembly, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs and Nigerians from all walks of life to rise in defence of democracy.

The caucus made the call in response to the recent impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Simon Achuba by the State House of Assembly.

In a statement jointly signed by the PDP caucus leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, the Deputy Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, Chief Whip, Hon. Yakubu Bardr and the Deputy, Hon. Muraina Ajibola on Thursday in Abuja, the caucus called for immediate reinstatement of the Deputy Governor, saying that impeachment defiled all known constitutional and democratic conventions.

It will be recalled that the members of the State Assembly on Friday, October 18, 2019, impeached Achuba after it received a judicial panel report that however cleared the deputy governor of all financial allegations leveled against him by the State.

Recall also that deputy governor had been having a running battle with the Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello for a long time now.

The statement read in parts: “No doubt, the impeachment process and inglorious part played by members of the Kogi State House of Assembly I’d a travesty of justice and tantamounts to a constitutional breach on their part and same must be condemned and decisive action taken in order to save our democracy, due and the rule of law from its final ‘burial rites’ in Nigeria under APC rule.

“We cannot and must not stand aloof and watch democracy so badly debased in out could try because as rightly stated in the immutable words of Professor Whole Soyinka in his prison notes ” the Man dies in him who keeps quiet in the face of tyranny and oppression “.

“Indeed, to remain silent in the face of these invidious governmental actions and executive rascality in Kogi State and in several other places across the country would amount to the greatest disservice yo our nation.

“We must, therefore, all rise up to defend democracy, due process and the rule of law and by implication defend the sanctity of our country.

“The time to act is now! And fast we must act! We hereby call for the immediate reinstatement of Mr. Simon Achuba ad Deputy Governor of Kogi State. We also urge the National Assembly, civil society groups and all well-meaning Nigerians to act now and save our democracy from total collapse.”

Vanguard Nigeria News