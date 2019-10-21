Kogi poll: Count us out of Bello’s endorsement – Accord party

… Says Prince Abdullahi is our candidate

By Chris Ochayi

The Accord party, Sunday, disassociated its self from the purported endorsement of Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election bid, describing it as falsehood concocted by some disgruntled politicians for selfish interest.

The party in a rebuttal by its Director Media and Publicity, Comrade Jubrael Abdullah in Abuja, said, it is one of the major forces working tirelessly to end an era of error of Governor Bello’s administration come November 16, 2019.

Accord party, while further disparaging the alleged endorsement, noted it was also fielding a strong governorship candidate for the election in the person of Prince Mohammed Abdullahi.

According to the statement, “It has been brought to the notice of the leadership and members of our great party, the Accord party of a very disturbing event in our body politics.

“And that is the newly employed method of the application of falsehood by some disgruntled politicians and failed leadership of a fake pattern of endorsements.

“We wish to state categorically that the Accord Party has never and will never be a party to that charade called endorsements of a government and a party in Kogi State, whose only memento is the reversal of all of the states foundational and developmental attainments since it was created.

“The Accord as it is now known in kogi state is a veritable platform which now represents the beginning of an era of developments and the end of an era and the end of an error which the present government led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello represents.

“We want to assure all our members who have painstaking called and protested the so called inclusion of the name of our party among the political parties involved in the so called endorsement that they should remain calm as our great party will never be involve in such a charade.

“We have a strong candidate in the person of Prince Mohammed Abdullahi that we believe is the man to beat in this election and we believe he shall conquer for the sake of our people.

“Our party is a party that has conducted its affairs based on all acceptable standards worldwide and is now modeled as a platform to introduce the new type of politics dispensations in the state by changing the state systems of leadership recruitment.

“We are still ready and in the race for the gubernatorial election which is for our taking.

“Today, it is generally accepted that the problem of kogi state can totally be summed up as leadership deficiency. Our candidate is the best material for this job among the plethora of candidates seeking the office of the governor of the state.

“We have articulated workable agenda, which we believe will if well implemented will lead to our states greatness. Our cardinal agenda of entrenching a knowledge economy, our agriculture and rural development agenda, our social investments goals is unquenchable.

“Above all our infrastructural and industrial developments agenda are all geared towards making sure that our young ones do not roam the streets looking for jobs that are not there and our people do not go to bed hungry and thereby pilfering food for survival.

“When our programmes and agenda are peered reviewed with that of the others, Kogi people your messiah is here.

“Finally, we are sure that our candidate Prince Mohammed Abdullahi Elephant will build a state where our people do not go to bed hungry.

“A place where the generational circle of poverty can be broken, and, which the elders can reap the fruits of there labour over their children. A place where the people are healthy, safe and prosperous.”

