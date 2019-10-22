Kogi PDP: It’s fallacy describing crises as family affairs ― Abubakar Idris

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

A governorship aspirant under the PDP in Kogi State, Abubakar Idris has described as a fallacy the family colouration the PDP is painting the crises rocking the party in Kogi State with, insisting that the political feud is far beyond family affairs.

Abubakar, son of former governor Ibrahim Idris who was reacting to a media report that the Bukola Saraki’s reconciliatory committee alluded the party problem in the State as a family feud, said on the contrary the crises is about entrenching internal democracy.

Idris in a statement yesterday by his media team urged the PDP to look inwards and do the needful, if the party is desirous of true reconciliations; said his door is open for dialogue.

He said, “The attention of Abubakar Ibrahim Campaign Office has been drawn to a feature story (not in Vanguard) of Sunday, 20th November, titled ‘Saraki’s panel gains big in Bayelsa, Kogi peace efforts”. The publication is an analysis on the efforts currently being made to achieve reconciliation within the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the two states.

“In it’s reference to the roles of former governor Ibrahim Idris, the writer among other things describes the Kogi PDP crises as more of a ‘family politics than intraparty hitches’ and brought an ethnic slant into it. We want to state as follows:

“Yes, former Governor Ibrahim Idris being the father of Alh. Abubakar Ibrahim, a strong contender for the PDP ticket on one hand and father-in-law to Engr. Musa Wada the party candidate on the other, is crucial to the resolution of the PDP crisis.

“It is, however, a fallacy to describe the situation in the Kogi PDP as family politics. It is about the basic rudiments for internal democracy in our great party. Surely, the crisis is far beyond family politics.

“Our principal is not a villain as being painted in some quarters. He felt shortchanged in a democratic exercise and he followed party procedure to seek redress. Sadly, the party neither acknowledged nor has addressed his complaints.

“Abubakar Ibrahim is a peace-loving and law-abiding politician who hates cheating and believes in the rule of law. His decision to seek justice in the court is well within the ambits of his rights as a citizen of Nigeria.

“Since 2003 when he joined the PDP he has been a loyal and dedicated member. He is persuaded that given the fall out of the Sept. 3rd primary and the manner he was treated like an underdog, the judiciary remains the only place he could seek redress over his grievances.

“The future of any political organization is in God’s hand. The Ibrahim Idris political family is not playing God, but rather believes all groups are important and should be treated equally and fairly.





“Over the years, the group has displayed unbridled loyalty and dedication to the PDP. Certainly such a group that enjoys formidable followership should have the right to ventilate its disappointment lawfully, whenever it is aggrieved.

“It is the wish of every right-thinking Kogite that the impasse will come to an end sooner than later. Abubakar Ibrahim welcomes any sincere and unbiased efforts based on the foundamental principles of fairness and natural justice to restore peace to our dear party.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.