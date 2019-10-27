Kogi mega rally, sign of imminent victory — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the unprecedented crowd at the official flag-off of its governorship campaign in Lokoja, Kogi on Friday was an indication of its imminent victory in the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan said that the mammoth crowd at the campaign was a resounding declaration by the people that nothing would stop them from voting for PDP and its candidate, Mr Musa Wada, come Nov. 16.

“The crowd is also an unmistaken demonstration of the fact that Kogi remains a home to PDP, which will further manifest in the party’s landslide victory at the Nov. 16 election,” he said.

The PDP spokesman said that the earthshaking jubilation and ovations that greeted Wada and his running mate, Mr Sam Aro, had further established the people’s confidence and preference for the party and its candidate.

He said what was paramount to the people of Kogi was to vote in a PDP government that would make way for a purposeful, people-oriented and transparent administration under Wada.

Ologbondiyan commended the people of the state for their unity, resilience and courage in the face of machinations, threats, assaults and manipulations.

“The party also commends the patriotism of members of the APC who have crossed over to the PDP in the last few weeks to queue behind Wada, having realised that the liberation and repositioning of Kogi in the interest of the people can only be attained through PDP and Wada,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to resist any influence and remain on the side of truth and fairness.

He said that the people of Kogi would never accept any process that would not reflect their will and aspiration in the election.

