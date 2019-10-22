Kogi lawmakers who impeached Achuba should face trial – Okenyi

By Emma Amaize, Asaba

A former Commissioner in Delta State, Chief Dan Okenyi, Tuesday, called for trial of all the legislators in Kogi State House of Assembly, who took part in the legislative mischief and rascality that culminated in the purported impeachment of Elder Simon Aduba as Deputy Governor of the state.

Okenyi, Clerk Emeritus of the Delta State House of Assembly, in a statement in Asaba, capital of Delta State, said, “The political drama in Kogi state is nothing short of a coup for which all the gladiators involved deserved to be tried.”

His words, “Elder Simon Achuba must not be allowed to be humiliated for no just cause.”

“It is essentially an affront on constitutional democracy. Nigeria cannot continue in this manner and claim to be practicing democracy because Section 188, subsection 8 concerning matters of impeachment whether of a Governor or Deputy Governor is unambiguous.

“It is clear from what has happened that the majority of members of the Kogi House of Assembly are not only mischievous but naked legislative illiterates.

“Political leaders across board in the country must not just condemn the events in Kogi if we are to sustain democracy, we must not give the impression to ordinary Nigerians that Nigeria is being governed by rascals and celebrated political misfits. This is beyond party affiliation as impunity may destroy our democracy if we are not careful,” he asserted.

Chief Okenyi, however, advocated “a constitutional amendment to create specific schedules for deputy governors in view of the constant conflicts between governors and their deputies. “

