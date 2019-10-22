Kogi Guber: PDP warns commercial banks on loans to Bello

…Cautions APC leaders to steer clear of Kogi funds

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, advised commercial banks in the country to be careful in giving loans or any form of credit to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, the state would not accept responsibility for such loans at the end of the governor’s tenure.

This is as the party in a statement drew the attention of the banks to what it called Bello’s inability “to scale the hurdles of the November 16 governorship election following the consensus by the people to vote in the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, as their next governor.”

Signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the statement read in part: “The PDP cautions financial institutions to note that Governor Bello and his administration now have a caveat emptor badge and that the people of Kogi are not ready to inherit their financial liabilities.

“The party alerts that the caution is a sequel to information to our disposal on alleged intentions of the Bello administration to mislead commercial banks into granting it huge loans, under certain hazy items and conditions, after which the money would be frittered by APC leaders and cronies of the administration.

“Our party wants the nation to note that the people of Kogi state can no longer accept any further mortgaging of the future of the state by Yahaya Bello, whose administration has gone down as the most profligate in the history of our nation and which cannot account for over N700 billion of Kogi fund released to it in the last four years.

“Anybody or organization in league with Yahaya Bello is directly supporting the torturing and impoverishing of the people of Kogi state by the Bello administration, which has manifested so much insensitivity in owing workers as much as 36 months salary arrears.”





The PDP further pledged to run a prudent, transparent and productive administration “where the welfare and economic empowerment of the people is overriding; where salaries are paid promptly, where infrastructural development in critical sectors take centre stage and where accountability is the watchword.’

The statement also urged all financial watch organizations to join the people of Kogi state in monitoring all monetary activities of the Bello administration as well as all inflows into the state coffers, “particularly the N10.06 billion federal refund, which the PDP insists, must be declared and directly channeled for the payment of salaries so as not to allow the ring of APC leaders achieve their plot of diverting and stealing the money for their selfish purposes.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.