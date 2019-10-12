Kogi Guber: My life, family under threats ―GNDP candidate cries out

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Candidate of Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria, GDPN, for Kogi State November 16 governorship election, Mr Dele Bello-Williams has cried out over threat to his life and that of his family.

Mr Dele in a statement yesterday in Lokoja by his Campaign Manager, Steve Nwafor said the threat is coming from one of the leading political party.

The statement read apart, “Information reaching the Dele Bello-Williams Campaign Team reveals that there is a plot by a major opposing party to thwart the campaign of the Dele Bello-Williams with the use of violence.

“As a matter of fact, during a phone conversation with our party Chairman in the State this morning, he confirmed that he has been receiving calls from people threatening his life and that of his family, this has caused the party chairman to relocate his family away from Lokoja to an undisclosed location for safety.

“We, therefore, call on the police, SSS, IGP to beef up security in Kogi state, because some of the contenders in the forthcoming polls would go to any length to cause mayhem as we approach the November 16 Kogi state governorship elections.

” As a Nigerian who is constitutionally allowed to contest elective positions, Dele Bello-Williams also calls upon President Muhammadu Buhari to please use his prestigious office to ensure that there is peaceful coexistence in Kogi State and protect him and his supporters from the murderous thugs being sponsored by some contestants for the Kogi election.

“Lastly, we wish to reiterate that Dele Bello-Williams, the flag-bearer for the Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria is a peaceful person, but resolute in his determination to bring good governance to the people of the great confluence State of Kogi, and as such, will not be intimidated by these threats.”

