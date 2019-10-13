**Says PDP is Imploding

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Campaign Council Of the All Progressives Congress has said the array of personalities in the campaign council and the swell of support across the State can only mean it is only Governor Yahaya Bello that defeat himself in the November 16 Kogi election (Governorship election).

Chairman of Media and Publicity of the Campaigns, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja said Governor Yahaya Bello will shatter all records in the Kogi election (governorship election).

“From East to the Central and West, the groundswell of support across the State has demoralized the opposition PDP ahead of the election. The State has never been this united behind a Governorship candidate.

“The Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Campaign Council is made up of the movers and shakers of the politics of Kogi politics. With the arrival of Hon. James Abiodun Faleke and aspirants who contested with the Governor has shown that APC will win the coming Governorship election massively.

“It is a bad time for the PDP and we sincerely sympathise with the main opposition party. They have lost their leaders to the APC; they have lost thousands of their members to the APC and also recently lost their only Senator from the State. He will soon be replaced with a competent Senator in the person of Senator Smart Adeyemi.

“No matter their grandstanding, we know they are in a big crisis. They are imploding and exploding. We won’t allow them to dictate the direction of our campaign as we are poised to campaign with the giant strides of the GYB Administration.

“Our candidate has united the state, provided more educational facilities, revamped our health institutions, built the second-largest Rice Mill in the state and many infrastructural facilities like roads and many others.

“We urge our supporters to make peace the fulcrum of our campaign as the Governor abhors violence. We also urge our opponents to sign up to our Peaceful Election Initiative”.

Fanwo said the Governor has made his campaign easy with his landmark achievements; insisting that the giant strides of the Governor are enough to win him reelection.

He thanked the people of the State for standing resolutely with their leader and Governor; assuring them that the Governor will not disappoint them,

“The reality in Kogi State is on the faces of the enthusiastic women, Youth and men who are determined to re-elect the Governor.

“We thank the Guild Of Investigative Journalists for the unbiased report that has given impressive commendation to the State Government.

“We are not perfect but posterity will be kind to our Governor for his legacies as the best Governor ever in the history of Kogi State”, he said.

