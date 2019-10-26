Kogi governorship Ticket: Give me back my mandate, Abubakar Prayed

…as Court adjourned to Nov. 1 for final submission

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The main challenger to the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship ticket for the forthcoming November 16 election in Kogi State, Abubakar Ibrahim, says he is the rightful owner of the mandate.

Abubakar Ibrahim made the submission when the suit to determine the rightful owner of the Governorship ticket of the Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party for the November 16, governorship came up for hearing on Friday.

In his submission, Abubakar Ibrahim while testifying from the witness box prayed the court to declare him the winner of the PDP September 3rd primaries.

Abubakar in his submissions and documents, tendered, marked and accepted as exhibits by the court says that he is the rightful owner of the PDP ticket, prayed the court to return his mandate.

Counsel to Abubakar, Barr. Otaru, SAN, tendered documents submitted by INEC, and that of the Commissioner of Police marked as exhibit C1 to C14.

In their cross-examination, counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, (PDP, Musa Wada, INEC) M.S. Ibrahim, J.S. Okutepa and A.N. Makwe, during cross-examinations, drilled the claimant on his various submissions.

In his ruling, Justice Olorunfemi said time is of essence in the matter, urged that efforts should be made to fast track process.

He urged parties to make their addresses on the scheduled date as the court must make its final pronouncement on the matter before November 16; date of the Kogi State election.

Justice Olorunfemi subsequently adjourned the matter to Friday 1st, November for counsel to present their final submissions.

