Kogi: Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff ‘Onoja’ resigns

Chief Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff to Gov. Yahaya Bello, has resigned his position less than one month to the Kogi governorship election.

Onoja resigned to enable him emerge as running mate to the governor who is seeking reelection on the platform All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Arike who named former Director General (Protocol), Abdulkareem Jamiu as the new Chief of Staff to the governor.

Dr Gabriel Ottah had been appointed to replace Jamiu as new DG Protocol.

Onojo emerged as running mate to Gov. Bello as a result of the rift between the governor and his deputy, Elder Simon Achuba who is currently facing impeachment proceedings.

The letter reads;

“Consequent upon the resignation of the former Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has approved the appointment of former Director General (Protocol), Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu as Chief of Staff to Excellency.

“His Excellency has also approved the appointment of Dr Gabriel Ottah as DG Protocol to His Excellency. “The appointment takes effect from Oct. 14, 2019.