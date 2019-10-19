Kogi deputy governor’s impeachment illegal and undemocratic – Wada

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for November 16 election in Kogi State Musa Wada, has described impeachment of the state Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, by the State House of Assembly as illegal and undemocratic.

Wada stated this in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Communications Committee of the PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Austin Okai, in Lokoja, the state capital.

Wada said the state lawmakers set aside the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that investigated the sundry allegations of gross misconduct leveled against Achuba and exonerated him of any wrongdoing.

The PDP governorship candidate said the lawmakers’ action amounted “complete miscarriage of justice.”

He said: “The purported impeachment is unacceptable, illegal, immodest, null and void. The decision is a complete departure from the recommendation of the panel that investigated the allegations.”

Wada challenged the state government and the lawmakers to make public the reports of the panel constituted by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to investigate the allegations as part of the process of impeachment.

The PDP candidate urged the state government not to replace Achuba to avoid “wanton political profligacy.”

He also described as haphazard, the decision of the state government to swear in the governor’s former Chief of Staff, Chief Edward Onoja, on Saturday, as Achuba’s replacement.

He cautioned the state government against over-heating the polity in the state. (NAN)

Vanguard