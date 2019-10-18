Kogi Dep Gov. impeachment: Judicial panel submits report

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The judicial panel of Enquiry set up by the Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nadir Ajanah to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct leveled against Kogi State deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba has submitted its report.

Chairman of the panel, Barrister John Baiyeshea on Friday led six other members of the panel, submitted the report to the Speaker, of the state House of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew, at the State House of Assembly in Lokoja.

Speaking at the event, the chairman, said the committee members had done their best, “We have done the best we know how to do according to law and evidence presented to us.

“Our committee report is only to the State House of Assembly through the Speaker, in accordance to the constitution.”

Barr. Baiyeshea said the committee will still stand aside to be consulted in case the Assembly wants to make any reference

“The report is in three volumes; volume 1 contained all documents forwarded to us by the Chief Judge that he received from the assembly, and additional reports made available to the committee.

“Volume 2 contained the evidence giving during the proceeding and volume 3 contained reviews of the committee and recommendations.”

The chairman who urged any interested persons to approach the right channel to obtain a copy if they desired, declined to reveal the position of the committee, said doing so is against the law.

Receiving the document, Speaker of Assembly, Kolawole Matthew said the lawmakers will go through the reports thoroughly, “We shall go into the reports thoroughly, look into the recommendations and do justice to it.”

Mr. Matthew eulogised the committee, said they have gone into the annals of history in Nigeria as the first to perform a thorough work devoid of any interference, “How we manage the affairs of today will become history tomorrow. Kogi is greater than all of us, and justice will be served.”

The committee was inaugurated on August 26, 2019 has maximum of 90 days to submit their report, did so in 49 days.

